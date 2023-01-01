Daily Devotional is a ministry of the Living Church.

Daily Devotional • February 16



Michael Smith Called to Be Priests

A Reading from 1 Timothy 4:1-16



1 Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will renounce the faith by paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons, 2 through the hypocrisy of liars whose consciences are seared with a hot iron. 3 They forbid marriage and abstain from certain foods, which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth. 4 For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected, provided it is received with thanksgiving, 5 for it is sanctified by God’s word and by prayer.



6 If you put these instructions before the brothers and sisters, you will be a good servant of Christ Jesus, nourished on the words of the faith and of the sound teaching that you have followed. 7 Have nothing to do with profane and foolish tales. Train yourself in godliness, 8 for, while physical training is of some value, godliness is valuable in every way, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come. 9 The saying is sure and worthy of full acceptance. 10 For to this end we toil and suffer reproach, because we have our hope set on the living God, who is the Savior of all people, especially of those who believe.



11 Command and teach these things. 12 Let no one despise your youth, but set the believers an example in speech and conduct, in love, in faith, in purity. 13 Until I arrive, give attention to the public reading of scripture, to exhorting, to teaching. 14 Do not neglect the gift that is in you, which was given to you through prophecy with the laying on of hands by the council of elders. 15 Put these things into practice, devote yourself to them, so that all may see your progress. 16 Pay close attention to yourself and to your teaching; continue in these things, for in doing this you will save both yourself and your hearers. Meditation



As an Episcopalian, this verse paints for me a picture of a priesthood ordination where the bishop is joined by the community of priests or presbyters to lay hands on a deacon, invoking the Holy Spirit, to make a new priest.



What is a priest in our tradition? The Catechism of the 1979 Book of Common Prayer teaches that “the ministry of a priest is to represent Christ and his Church, particularly as pastor to the people; to share with the bishop in the overseeing of the Church; to proclaim the Gospel; to administer the sacraments; and to bless and declare pardon in the name of God” (p. 856).



To that basic description, many expectations and responsibilities have been added. The priesthood of Timothy was not exercised in the same manner as the priesthood of today, just as it has evolved and grown in its many contexts throughout the centuries.



We are in the midst of another such transformation as the culture and world in which the priest serves changes. The priesthood of tomorrow will not be like the priesthood of today. Are you ready for an adventure? Is God calling you to be a priest in the new world coming?

Michael G. Smith served as bishop of North Dakota for 15 years and is currently the Assistant Bishop of Dallas. He works with the Navajoland Iona Collaborative and is a Benedictine Oblate and an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer



Today we pray for:



The Diocese of Phulbani – The (united) Church of North India

Church of the Ascension, Chicago