Daily Devotional is a ministry of the Living Church.

Daily Devotional • January 6

Feast of the Epiphany



Emily Hylden Show and Tell

A Reading from the Gospel of Matthew 12:14-21



14 But the Pharisees went out and conspired against him, how to destroy him.



15 When Jesus became aware of this, he departed. Many followed him, and he cured all of them, 16 and he ordered them not to make him known. 17 This was to fulfill what had been spoken through the prophet Isaiah:



18 “Here is my servant, whom I have chosen,

my beloved, with whom my soul is well pleased.

I will put my Spirit upon him,

and he will proclaim justice to the gentiles.

19 He will not wrangle or cry aloud,

nor will anyone hear his voice in the streets.

20 He will not break a bruised reed

or quench a smoldering wick

until he brings justice to victory.

21 And in his name the gentiles will hope.” Meditation



“He will not wrangle or cry aloud, nor will anyone hear his voice in the streets.”



Rather than pronouncing in plain language over and over the coming of… himself, Jesus shows by his actions that he is the Son of God. Just as God spoke the world into creation in the beginning, when God revealed himself in Jesus, he did so in action, by coming to be with us, growing up and walking and working among humanity. And ultimately, in his death on the cross, God showed that he would never abandon us, no matter the evil that lurked and attacked, no matter the darkness that prowled and warred, no matter the sin that poked and deluged. Even when the threads of relationship between God the Father and God the Son were tensed to their breaking point, God chose to weather the storm, to suffer unimaginably, rather than leave us to defend ourselves against evil alone.



God by his actions shows us his character, having already used words to call us into existence. We are likewise called to use both word and action to witness to the saving power of the God revealed in Jesus Christ, and on this day especially, to all the whole world — anywhere that the stars shine and the light touches.

The Rev. Emily R. Hylden resides with her priest husband and three sons in Lafayette, Louisiana. Find her podcasting at Emily Rose Meditations. Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer



Today we pray for:



Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Providence, Rhode Island

The Diocese of Orlu – The Church of Nigeria